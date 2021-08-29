Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama

Dear Amy: My husband and I have two granddaughters whom we cherish.

I am growing increasingly concerned with the behavior of their parents toward the youngest one.

“Camille” has always been the “drama queen.”

If she didn’t get her way, she pitched a fit, and her parents acquiesced.

As she got older, they catered to most every whim and almost always deferred to her.

Camille has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination, and her parents will not insist on it.

She is a young adult, and I think her parents can and should educate her on the necessity of getting the vaccination and demand that, as long as she is living with them and they are paying her way in life, she must comply for her safety and the safety of those around her.

Our other granddaughter is given “a back seat” to her sister.

Any suggestions as to what, if anything, can or should be done? Concerned Granny

Dear Granny: The best part of being a grandparent is also occasionally the most frustrating part: You are not the parent.