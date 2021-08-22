Ask Amy: Grieving spouse searches for help

Dear Amy: You often refer people to seek counseling. I believe in counseling and as a teacher, I often suggested that path for families facing challenges.

Now, I find myself in need of counseling. My husband of almost 50 years passed away last year, and the grief is crushing.

I tried a grief group, but the other people there made me even sadder. I stuck with it, but the group was canceled due to COVID-19.

I found a counselor who could see me, but she spent a lot of time talking about her divorce and offered very little in the way of advice for me.

I have read every book on the subject, I truly feel the need to confide in someone with whom I have no history.

With all that is in the news about people who need help, finding it should be easier and affordable.

I want you to know that suggesting counseling often presents hurdles that people in need just can’t face, and so they give up. Still Searching and Hoping

Dear Searching: I am so sorry that you are experiencing these challenges, especially because you are working so hard to find help.