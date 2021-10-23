Ask Amy: Guilt about distance leads to more distance

I have a theory that our guilt is actually a tool whose real purpose is to ratchet, or alter, our behavior. What is your guilt going to teach you?

Your less-rational mind is telling you that if you had been in closer touch, or perhaps been a better friend to him, then maybe the outcome would have been different. At the very least, you would have known about it sooner and perhaps chosen to keep in closer touch.

What you should not do is to blame your friend for not getting in touch with you. He has a lot going on. When he was ready, he did reach out to you.

Some people react poorly when faced with others’ challenging illnesses. They double-down on their guilt, and run away. Don’t be that guy. Let your guilt lead you toward a better friendship. When you do, you’ll feel better.

Dear Amy: “Expecting” said that her late-life pregnancy caused her husband to accuse her of infidelity.

Amy, in your answer, you didn’t even address the fact that Expecting’s husband had had a vasectomy. Hello! How could he get her pregnant? You Missed It

Dear Missed It: Vasectomy failure is extremely rare, but it does happen. In this case, DNA proved that “Expecting’s” husband had fathered the baby.

