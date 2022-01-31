Ask Amy: Health care worker encounters sharps

It has been some weeks, and neither of us has reached out to the other.

I apologized profusely, so I feel the proverbial ball is in her court, but I also recognize that perhaps I need to be the adult in this situation and reach out to her.

Is this friendship salvageable? Is it a friendship worth saving? Overwhelmed HCP

Dear Overwhelmed: Any true friendship is worth trying to save but, even though you own the fact that you responded poorly in this particular situation, you should not be the only “adult” in the room.

I often say that “friends tell each other the truth.”

Friends also accept apologies when they are sincerely offered, in order to continue on in the relationship.

Furthermore, right now, friends of health care workers working in patient care should greet these beleaguered and exhausted professionals with compassion, as well as a standing ovation.

The very least your friend can do is to accept your repeated and sincere apologies. Even if she feels a little wounded, that’s the “adult” response.

