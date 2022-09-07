Ask Amy: Hoarder in the house causes stress

Dear Amy: My spouse (D) and I have been happily married (second marriages) for 25 years. We have adult children and grandchildren and are a very happy family.

D is a paper hoarder. It accumulates in big piles because D is unable to make decisions.

I keep ahead of the paper elsewhere in the house, putting it in D’s office to keep the other rooms clear. I intercept the mail so I can throw away the junk immediately.

Bringing this up elicits a lot of anger or passive resistance.

We have hired organizers, but my experience is that the current piles get thinned and filed (slowly and over days), but there is no concurrent re-training, and the piles just grow again.

D experiences a lot of frustration when needed stuff can’t be found, and often important documents or mail disappear into the piles, with bills not being paid, etc.

I need advice on how to help with this and to protect myself and our house from the paper avalanche. I worry about fire and bugs, but more about D’s happiness. — Buried

Dear Buried: Any “decluttering” will only provide a temporary respite, but the positive news is that “D” is somewhat cooperative, although you can see the anxiety brought on by both the problem and its consequences.

Hoarding disorder (HD) is a serious and persistent disorder that has been linked to anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

You and D should switch all of your accounts to have online access, in order to have your bill paying, utilities, banking and retirement accounts accessible to both of you at all times, and paperless. This will decrease the amount of paper coming into the house, and should keep both of you on track with bill paying – greatly reducing frustration.

You should not shame or blame D, but recognize hoarding as a serious challenge. Some hoarders respond to a “harm reduction” strategy, versus a focus on simply getting rid of things: “I’m worried about fire. Can we work together to reduce the paper by one-third to reduce the risk to our house?”

Two helpful resources for family members of hoarders: Hoarding.iocdf.org, and the book “Digging Out: Helping Your Loved One Manage Clutter, Hoarding, and Compulsive Acquiring,” by two clinicians who deal with this family challenge: Michael A. Tompkins and Tamara L. Hartl (2009, New Harbinger).Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.