Ask Amy: Homemaker’s devotion is waste of a good career

Our kids are both in college now, and I am paying for all of it.

My wife now has decided to pursue a second degree so she can increase her skills.

I told her that I would help her start a small business if she abandoned going back to school.

She declined.

I do not feel obligated to pay for her education, which I could easily do. She is taking out student loans, but she will never be able to catch up to my salary.

Am I being unreasonable for not helping, and for feeling so resentful toward her? Resentful Husband

Dear Resentful: Your anger over your wife’s choices seems to have affected your cognition.

She has maintained the household and has raised (your) children, and yet because she has been under-employed outside the home, she has “nothing to show for it?”

How about healthy children and a husband who doesn’t have to iron his own shirts?