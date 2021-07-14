Ask Amy: Hot and dusty traveler has to beg for water

Dear Amy: Several times now, I have been invited to visit the homes of old friends during my travels to distant states, but when I have done that, I’ve been surprised at how inhospitable some people are.

They know when I will be there, and I make sure to call an hour before arriving. Just last week, I visited a person I have known since grade school.

She was waiting for me on her porch.

It was very hot, and I had driven for hours. She was sipping iced tea. I had to ask for a glass of water.

Then she announced that I would take her out for lunch, that is, I had to pay, and that would be enough for us to eat for the rest of the day.

She did offer for me to stay there that night.

Several times, I had to ask for a glass of water. It was 95 degrees out. After chatting all day, I was shown my bed. No shower or towels were offered.

I got up early and her husband was making a cup of Keurig coffee for himself.

I waited for him to offer me a cup, but he did not. I asked for a glass of water. When I left (fled), this friend said, “Oh, come back and visit next year.”