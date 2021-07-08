Ask Amy: House and friendship are both on the market

Dear Amy: “Sophie” is a very close friend. I love her dearly. We have had a couple of difficult conflicts over the years but have always recovered.
I vowed that I would never hire Sophie as my realtor because of how it would affect our friendship, but I didn’t discuss this with her.
Recently, I put my home on the market, and against my better judgment, I asked Sophie to be my agent.
Within 10 days, I realized that working with her was a bad decision.
She did give me some advice about staging my home, and also sent me listings for places to rent.
We had not yet signed the contract when I told her that I loved her dearly and that she might even be the best realtor for me, but that the stress would not be healthy for our friendship.
She told me I was disloyal, abusive, that she had never had anyone in her career do something so cruel to her. She said I was not being truthful.
I asked her how I could make it up to her and she told me the only thing that would “fix this” would be for her to be my realtor.
I told her that wouldn’t be healthy for me. She said, “Goodbye.”
I am left wondering when, if, and how to reach out to her?
I am feeling horrible about this and would welcome your advice. Feeling Horrible
Dear Horrible: Realtors’ income depends entirely on their success in selling houses, often through selling the properties of people in their personal circle, which then can lead to referrals for future business.
So yes, “Sophie” assumes that her closest friends will use her as their agent.
Her volatility, however, presents a “no-win”: hiring her and not hiring her resulting in extreme stress for you.
Even though you had huge misgivings, you asked Sophie to be your agent. Then, in order to get out, you essentially had to “fire” her. Oops.
Her response was outrageous. It is not the behavior of someone who wants to win — and keep — your business.
You could apologize one more time and see if she cools down and responds positively, but no, you should not give in to her demand and use her as your agent.
You should also ponder why you want to try to continue a friendship with her. She’s a bully.
