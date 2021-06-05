Ask Amy: Hubby’s holiday responses leave wife wanting

You should also try to establish gift-giving traditions that are scaled down and shared.

Father’s Day is around the corner. Bring his breakfast to him on a tray with a homemade card from you and your baby. And that’s it. Don’t overwhelm him with gifts and clever ideas pulled off of Pinterest.

You want to demonstrate how easy it can be to celebrate another person’s very existence, as well as convey your gratitude for their presence in your life.

Readers who have experienced this dynamic will weigh in.

Dear Amy: I recently delivered a small “thank you” gift to a neighbor child who had helped me with some yard work.

Afterwards, the father showed up at my door and returned the gift. He said that when one of the children receives a gift, they all must get a gift.

He returned it because I had bought only one gift.

He and his wife have four children.

This makes no sense to me.

How should I respond? Neighbor