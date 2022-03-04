Ask Amy: Humming habit is not beautiful music

Dear Amy: I have a terrible habit and it’s getting worse: I hum.
It’s usually the same few notes over and over again. I try to silence myself, and I still hear the notes in my brain.
It seems to be most prevalent when I’m doing some mundane task like brushing my teeth or housework, but it’s getting so I can’t even walk the dog or work at my computer without incessant humming.
It stops if I’m listening to music, watching TV, driving, reading or when I’m around other people.
I recently went through a divorce, where my husband of 25 years left me for a much younger woman, and I’m living alone for the first time in a long time.
The breakup was a traumatic process and the humming definitely started to be more persistent over the last couple of years. Other than that, I’m a healthy, well-adjusted 62-year-old woman.
I have a good job, close friends and family, a new man in my life, and lots of fulfilling work and hobbies. The humming is exhausting.
Do you have any help or advice for me? Thank you. Constant Hummer
Dear Constant Hummer: Researching your question, I came across an extensive forum on a British health information site (Patient.info) where dozens of people reported experiencing this condition, which might be triggered by stress (the recent events of your life certainly qualify as very stressful).
You should see your GP, report this symptom, and ask for a referral to a neuropsychiatrist, because this appears to be a neurological issue.
Review any medications you are currently taking, which might contribute to this problem.
You also might have success switching off the humming by learning meditation techniques. Meditation can help to reset some behaviors when you learn to “breathe” your way out. It’s worth a try.
Dear Amy: I disagree with your response to “Sympathy Deserved,” who didn’t feel sympathy for an anti-vaxxer who had died of COVID.
Being vaccinated is a responsibility to yourself, friends, family and to the world.
I have no sympathy for anyone who refuses the vaccination and as a result suffers or dies from this virus or any other disease. Do Your Part
Dear Do Your Part: Many readers took issue with my stance that any death should be met with sympathy for the survivors.
I see this lack of compassion as yet another unfortunate COVID side effect.