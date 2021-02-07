Ask Amy: Husband’s heart is no longer in it

Over time, withdrawing from physical contact in order to avoid sex has led to him withdrawing in other ways.

You want to hug, hold hands, and kiss your husband. The way back in would be to make eye contact, tell him that you love him, and that you would like to hold hands with him and continue to walk through life together. Will he hold hands with you for five minutes? Set a timer.

Practice touching and demonstrating physical warmth and gauge his comfort.

Once he is confident that physical affection won’t lead to sex, pressure for sex, and all of the discomfort surrounding it, he should feel more comfortable being physically close with you. Physical closeness, warmth, and comfort will be good for your relationship, and also for his health.

Dear Amy: Over the past few years, my friend has become increasingly immersed in self-help empowerment through books, blogs, and podcasts.

It started after a breakup about five years ago, and she found strength, security, and solidarity in the gospel of self-affirmation and authentic living.

Now, every conversation is dominated by her rooting out "toxicity" in everyone else's relationships and she is continually holding space for us "to live our truths" as she sees them.