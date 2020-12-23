Ask Amy: In-law grabs child’s name for email address

Dear Stuck: “Becky,” marshaling all of the characteristics you mention, has managed to crash through a boundary. No person with a shred of insight into the mind of a 14-year-old girl would dare use the girl’s name as their email handle. I shudder to even think of it.

Tell her, “Hi, this is a little awkward, but we notice that you are using Mary Beth’s name as your email address. We are uncomfortable with this, for privacy reasons, and although we have not discussed this with Mary Beth, we are certain that she would object to it, also. We are all so grateful for the light you bring into Dad’s life; we’re hoping you could change this email handle before it becomes too officially your own.”

Becky might respond, “Mary Beth should be honored! She’s my favorite granddaughter, after all.”

And that’s when you let the chips gently fall.

If you have given Becky a heads-up and she chooses to ignore it, then she will face a consequential change in Mary Beth’s attitude toward her.

Dear Amy: Throughout college, my roommate was my best friend. We were inseparable.