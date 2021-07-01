Ask Amy: Introvert needs meeting and dating practice

Dear Amy: Even though the world is opening up again, I’m still more comfortable meeting people online before meeting them in person.

I’m an anxious introvert and pursue connections with people who make me feel something.

I recently connected with a guy who shares some of my values, and we had a date planned for tomorrow.

The problem? He’s too nice. I know most people would do anything for that, but some of his niceness rubs me the wrong way.

I’m not super-attracted to his photos, and I’m repulsed by the sound of his voice.

I gave him an out with a vague explanation, in order to be as kind as possible.

He does seem like someone who would make a good friend, but I don’t want to take advantage of him.

Was I wrong to make that choice before meeting in person?

Am I not “broadening my horizons,” as he suggested?

Or is it the kinder choice to quickly let someone go, when some aspects of their personality or appearance turn you off? Inexperienced Dater