Ask Amy: Jilted guy seeks definition of ‘love’

Dear Amy: I’ve been dating a married woman for seven months.

She told me many times that she and her husband are trying to split amicably, but they have two children, so leaving was not an option. She said she is in an open marriage.

Recently she told me that a guy at our workplace told her friend that he likes her. I asked her not to talk to him outside of work because it is disrespectful to me.

She then got mad at me and told me that we need to take a break.

A few days later a group of us went out socializing.

She sat next to me, telling me how much she loves me, but I glanced over and saw she was trying to hide her phone.

Well, low and behold I see she's sending provocative photos and texting the man in question — the guy I already asked her not to speak to.

I gave her a few choice words and left.

Now we're at the point she has blocked my number, won't talk to me, and has told everyone in the office that I went psycho on her. So now, of course, I'm the bad guy, because she is very well liked by our co-workers.