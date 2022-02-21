Ask Amy: Jilted guy seeks definition of ‘love’

Dear Amy: I’ve been dating a married woman for seven months.
She told me many times that she and her husband are trying to split amicably, but they have two children, so leaving was not an option. She said she is in an open marriage.
Recently she told me that a guy at our workplace told her friend that he likes her. I asked her not to talk to him outside of work because it is disrespectful to me.
She then got mad at me and told me that we need to take a break.
A few days later a group of us went out socializing.
She sat next to me, telling me how much she loves me, but I glanced over and saw she was trying to hide her phone.
Well, low and behold I see she's sending provocative photos and texting the man in question — the guy I already asked her not to speak to.
I gave her a few choice words and left.
Now we're at the point she has blocked my number, won't talk to me, and has told everyone in the office that I went psycho on her. So now, of course, I'm the bad guy, because she is very well liked by our co-workers.
I don't really care what they think of me. I'm just dumbfounded as to why she would treat me this way.
Was she using this as an excuse to be with other people?
I have told her countless times if she wanted to see other people, she was free to do so, but I would not be a part of that. She denied that she wanted to be with other people. She said she loved me and only wanted to be with me.
I'm struggling to get over her.
Did she ever love me? Why would she act like this? Any advice for me? — Wronged Man
Dear Wronged: First, an observation: Your workplace sounds like a middle-school whirlpool. With all of the romantic and sexual intrigue swirling around you, it’s a wonder that you employees get any work done.
Your former girlfriend is a player. And … players gonna play.
Did she love you? It depends on how you define “love.” If love is a longstanding monogamous and compassionate commitment to another person, then – no. She may not be capable of that.
If “love” is hooking up with one person until another person notices her in the cafeteria, then — yes, she loved you for a while.
You obviously expect monogamy, but you don’t get that kind of commitment with someone who doesn’t do monogamy. And she obviously doesn’t do monogamy (for proof — just look to her marriage).
My advice is for you to put your head down, get your work done, and — when you’re emotionally ready — use the lessons learned here to move on with a wiser, hearty, and healthy vengeance.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com
