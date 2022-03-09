Ask Amy: Listener wonders why others never stop talking

Dear Amy: I’m a 50-something businessman in the Midwest.

I travel a lot on two- and three-hour car trips with colleagues, clients, business associates, etc. Oftentimes we grab breakfast or lunch, or meet for a social meal.

I’m an inquisitive and outgoing person, so I often ask a question to get a conversation going.

Lately, I’ve noticed that my conversations are increasingly one-way.

Many people answer my questions, and then continue to prattle on for the full duration of a meal, without so much as ever asking a simple question in return: “So, what about you?”

Oftentimes I finish my entire meal while they talk, and they amazingly jam a bite in here and there between sentences.

Am I wrong for growing tired of these interactions?

I am an interested and natural conversationalist, but lately, I feel as if I am just a really good listener.

While I am happy to hear their stories, sometimes I’d like to share my thoughts as well, but rarely am I given that chance.