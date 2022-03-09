Ask Amy: Listener wonders why others never stop talking

Dear Amy: I’m a 50-something businessman in the Midwest.
I travel a lot on two- and three-hour car trips with colleagues, clients, business associates, etc. Oftentimes we grab breakfast or lunch, or meet for a social meal.
I’m an inquisitive and outgoing person, so I often ask a question to get a conversation going.
Lately, I’ve noticed that my conversations are increasingly one-way.
Many people answer my questions, and then continue to prattle on for the full duration of a meal, without so much as ever asking a simple question in return: “So, what about you?”
Oftentimes I finish my entire meal while they talk, and they amazingly jam a bite in here and there between sentences.
Am I wrong for growing tired of these interactions?
I am an interested and natural conversationalist, but lately, I feel as if I am just a really good listener.
While I am happy to hear their stories, sometimes I’d like to share my thoughts as well, but rarely am I given that chance.
Have I grown overly sensitive? Is it too much to expect to have an actual conversation? — Professional Listener
Dear Listener: In my opinion, no — you are not being sensitive, but quite perceptive. This is not surprising, given that you have spent a lot of time not only listening, but paying attention.
I agree that this is tiring and disappointing, although I could imagine during a period of frustration asking your talking companion, “Do you realize that you never express curiosity about me? Aren’t you interested?”
I don’t imagine that making much of a difference.
Full disclosure: Several years ago, my daughter passed me a note during a nerve-wracking social gathering: “Stop talking. Start listening.”
I’ve been working hard to follow this excellent and pithy directive ever since.
Talkers need to train themselves to lob and volley.
My self-training includes your technique: If/when someone asks me an “opening” question (for instance, “Do you have children?”), I supply a brief answer (“Yes – I have five!”), and inquire about them.