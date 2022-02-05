Ask Amy: Little blue pill stash gives rise to suspicion

Dear Amy: Some time ago, while getting some aspirin from my husband’s work backpack, I noticed an unfamiliar pill in with the capsules. I palmed it and later looked it up online.
I was expecting to find a narcotic.
Turns out — it was a form of Viagra.
I confronted him about it, and he said he takes them to work so he can “be ready for me” when he gets home.
Not only did I call bull on this, but I insisted that he leave all those kinds of pills with me to distribute to him at the right time.
Yet weeks later (and again fully suspicious) I found a whole bottle of a new prescription of the same stuff in the bag.
Again, we had the same confrontation and the same excuse/explanation.
I insisted again that the pills must stay with me.
Now, just this week, the bottle of “happy pills” I kept in the cabinet are missing a few.
He’s taking them to work again.
I should mention I have had myriad of “womanly” problems in the last two years and have been recovering from multiple surgeries.
I haven’t exactly been hot to trot for quite a while.
If he isn’t getting it from me, is he getting it from someone else?
By the way, he works in a casino/hotel ... I wonder sometimes just how convenient that really is.
Am I just being paranoid? Worried
Dear Worried: If you are hunting through your husband’s belongings, have confiscated medication, and have placed yourself as his at-home pharmacist, I’d say you’ve moved beyond paranoia and into policing.
My cursory research about this kind of medication (note to self: time to erase my browser history) indicates that it might not work in quite the way your husband implies. It is not medication to take before leaving the office and your evening commute home.
You imply that you and your husband are not currently sexually active, and so, if he is taking medication to reverse ED, but then – not having sex with you – then why is he taking the medication at all?
At this point, I think you might be experiencing the opposite of paranoia, which is denial.
In conclusion, if he isn’t “getting it” from you, and he’s definitely taking this medication, then you should assume he’s getting it from someone else.
You and your husband have more discussions ahead regarding the future of your relationship.
You should also each be tested for STDs.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.
