Ask Amy: Little blue pill stash gives rise to suspicion

I haven’t exactly been hot to trot for quite a while.

If he isn’t getting it from me, is he getting it from someone else?

By the way, he works in a casino/hotel ... I wonder sometimes just how convenient that really is.

Am I just being paranoid? Worried

Dear Worried: If you are hunting through your husband’s belongings, have confiscated medication, and have placed yourself as his at-home pharmacist, I’d say you’ve moved beyond paranoia and into policing.

My cursory research about this kind of medication (note to self: time to erase my browser history) indicates that it might not work in quite the way your husband implies. It is not medication to take before leaving the office and your evening commute home.

You imply that you and your husband are not currently sexually active, and so, if he is taking medication to reverse ED, but then – not having sex with you – then why is he taking the medication at all?

At this point, I think you might be experiencing the opposite of paranoia, which is denial.