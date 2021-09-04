Ask Amy: Long-married hubby really wants out

Dear Amy: I have been married to my wife for 27 years.

We have three adult children.

I have not gotten along with her in a long time.

She has no interest at all in sex. We sleep in the same bed but keep to our own sides.

I am very ill, and she is helping me through my illness.

I always had the conviction that you marry for life.

I recently met someone online who has changed my life.

She is 20 years my junior and has two small children.

She and I want to be together. I already know more about her than I do my wife of 27 years.

Her father and stepmother met on Facebook, and they have been happily married since then, so she believes our relationship will work.

Because my wife is helping me through my illness, I feel guilty leaving her.

I don’t know what to do. I haven’t been happy in so long. I deserve to be happy.Is it wrong for me to leave my wife after she has been helping me through my illness?