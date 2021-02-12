Ask Amy: Matron of honor declines serving at summer wedding

Whereas for me, this isolation has made me want to be in touch with her more often.

Should I just leave her alone, or should I continue to reach out to her regardless of her unresponsiveness?

I feel our sisterhood is being abandoned. Solitary Sister

Dear Sister: You should continue to reach out to your sister, but do so with sensitivity.

If your contact feels like pressure for her, it may cause her to pull further inward. Then neither of you will get what you need.

You could ask her if she would be willing to have a weekly phone call on a set schedule. Anticipating this regular contact might work well for both of you. If she doesn’t want this, or doesn’t respond, you should continue to contact, but not bombard, her with messages. Ask her only to promise to let you know if she is not well or needs help.

If you are spending time during the pandemic going through old family photos, as many of us are, sharing some of these might be a way in.