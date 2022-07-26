Ask Amy: Mom’s script is now being flipped

Dear Amy: Our entire childhood, my mom consistently used my own achievements to push my brother to be better.

I was two years younger, a year ahead in school, bolder and more fearless than him in every way.

Mom made it a competition between us to help him overcome his fears. She fueled it until she died.

My brother and I are now in our late 40s.

We are both successful, but have made very different choices.

I turned down lucrative opportunities to prioritize my children over work.

He and his wife did the opposite. They both placed their career first and neglected their child. I ended up taking care of my nephew a lot over the years to make up for it.

These days, my brother takes every opportunity to blast his success to me.

I am trying to be a better person and ignore it, but it is exhausting.

He never asks about my life and what I care about.

I wouldn’t trade my life and the strong bond I have with my kids and their son over all the money he has, but how can I change the dynamic?

At this point, I am considering cutting him off completely. Am I overreacting? Why does it bother me so much? — Annoyed Little Sister

Dear Annoyed: Imagine how it would feel to be told that you are never “enough.” This is the script that your mother wrote for your brother. He is trying to flip that script, and establish that he has finally won your lifelong competition. I suggest that you, the bold and secure one, be brave enough to let him off the hook.

Basically, I’m suggesting that you try to take the air out of this through gently surrendering.

You could try telling him, “I know that Mom always set us up in a competition. I can only imagine what it was like for you. But I think she would be really proud of your success. I hope that you don’t feel like you have anything left to prove.”

Only do this if you genuinely want to try to change the dynamic.