Ask Amy: Mother-in-law never interferes, except when she does

I know I overstepped into their business and I even surprised myself because I usually never do this.

What should I do now? Do I need to apologize, and if so, how? I do know that she lies. Contrite Mother-in-law

Dear Contrite: From your account, your husband also busy-bodied his way into and through this drama. Don’t leave him out of the contrition portion of this episode.

Furthermore, your final shot: “I do know that she lies” makes me wonder if you are ready to apologize.

Even though your daughter-in-law seems firmly in the wrong regarding her own choices, you and your husband have outed her and interfered in her business life and in her marriage.

Under what circumstances would she want to communicate with you?

The way to apologize is to own your actions, sincerely say that you are sorry, say that you will never do this again, and ask for forgiveness.

Now that your daughter-in-law has been exposed, the marriage might be in trouble, and while this is not your fault or responsibility, I predict a cold front, followed by an extended period of frost.

