top story

Ask Amy: Mother-in-law’s domestic work creates problem

Dear Amy: My in-laws are in town. They are staying at our apartment.

Thankfully, my husband and I are able to stay at my parents’ place while my own folks are away, because our apartment is too small for four adults and three animals.

My mother-in-law is cleaning and doing our laundry at our place while we are at work.

That’s nice, but my husband isn’t single anymore, and I feel uncomfortable that she’s doing that.

Also, she wants to cook him a roast and potatoes for dinner. I don’t eat either of these things, so is it rude to cook my own meal?

I feel a little overwhelmed by it all, but I can’t say anything because he hasn’t seen his parents in almost a year.

Am I being ridiculous? Young Wife

Dear Wife: Yes, you are being ridiculous. But this brand of ridiculousness is often brought on by the presence of in-laws, especially when they are staying in your home.

You sleeping elsewhere is a lucky break, because your mother-in-law is trying to make herself at home – and be helpful – in your home. If you were cohabiting during this visit, your reaction about boundaries would be somewhat justified.

Cleaning and cooking are how your mother-in-law is expressing her gratitude for the visit. She is trying to mother both of you, and you would be gracious to accept her efforts.

If she wants to cook a special meal for her son, then embrace it. If you decide to eat a separate meal, then praise her efforts, tell her it looks delicious – but say, “Unfortunately, I don’t eat meat and potatoes, so I’m going to put together a little salad for myself. But I think it’s really sweet of you to do this, and I know your son is going to appreciate it.”

If later on in your relationship you find that your mother-in-law is leaping over domestic boundaries, then you should draw a firm line.

Dear Amy: Like you, we were appalled by the question from “Perplexed Partner!” regarding giving Hitler memorabilia as a gift.

There is a scenario however, beside education that would justify the purchase. We know a collector of Hitler memorabilia. He’s Jewish and his collection is driven by the premise that “Hitler should plotz (drop dead) knowing that his stuff is in a Jewish home.”

Not our thing, but we understand his attitude. Barb

Dear Barb: “Hitler should plotz” is a notion I can get behind.

