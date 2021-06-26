Ask Amy: Mother leaves and wonders why daughter is distant

I am at a point that I want to go no-contact with her. She never calls and will only text pictures of my grandson. My calls to her usually go unanswered. I feel like blocking her texts and moving on.

I know this would also mean not knowing my grandson, but feel I have no choice, given his mom’s behavior.

What would you say? Mistreated Mom

Dear Mistreated: I’d like to hold a mirror up to your narrative:

Your husband was so abusive that you left him and raised your daughter alone.

After establishing a (presumably) stable home life with her, you left the state when she was a young teenager. Given that she already had a home, school routine and friends in her hometown, she chose to stay.

Most teens offered this option would make the same choice, but it is a heartbreaking choice for you to have imposed upon her.

You left her in the care of someone who was too frightening for you to live with.