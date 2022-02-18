Ask Amy: Mother of the bride is stung by RSVPs

Dear Amy: My daughter is getting married in two weeks.
My brother and his family are not coming to the wedding, citing COVID as their excuse.
They are all vaccinated and boosted. My brother is the bride’s godfather.
I am very upset, as I attended all his children’s weddings, even though it was very expensive for me to travel there, pay for a hotel, etc.
My best friend is also not coming. She has an 8-month-old grandson whom she is going to babysit to allow her daughter to attend the wedding.
She has another daughter who lives with her, and I question why this daughter cannot babysit so my friend can attend.
I also traveled to her daughter’s wedding, again at a significant expense.
I am feeling very hurt and do not know how to respond to these people.
Right now, I don’t feel like talking to them at all.
I know the wedding will be wonderful and that I will have a great time, but my heart hurts that these people have not made more of an effort to attend.
Any advice? — Upset
Dear Upset: A friend once told me, on the eve of my own wedding, that she was still upset about the handful of invited guests who hadn’t come to her own wedding, over 10 years before. Yes, it hurts.
The pandemic has affected people’s willingness to travel. I notice roughly two camps: People who are leaping onto planes, and those who are still extremely anxious and reluctant to assume the risk to their health that they believe leaving their own bubble could expose them, or their vulnerable loved ones to.
I’m not sure it’s really fair to compare your willingness to travel, pre-pandemic, and your brother’s reluctance to travel now.
In terms of these no-shows, one way we learn how important it is to show up for people is by, not showing up and experiencing the regret, later.
You can’t do anything about this, except to refuse to let these disappointments ruin your day.
Dear Amy: Thank you for running the question from “Worried,” regarding financial coercion by elder caregivers in her home.
In exposing this issue, you were advocating for good and responsible caregivers. We care very much about what we do. No caregiver should take advantage of an elder. It is a total violation of the trust they place in us, as well as our professional standards. — Proud Caregiver
Dear Proud: Many professional eldercare providers have contacted me to echo your response.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com
