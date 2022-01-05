 Skip to main content
Ask Amy: My in-laws say I'm too young to be retired
Ask Amy

Ask Amy: My in-laws say I'm too young to be retired

Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 Bill Hogan

Dear Amy: I am blessed to have retired before the age of 50.

I am now in my mid-50s, and my life is great, but my in-laws think I should go back to work.

We had a fairly OK relationship before my retirement, but now when I am around them, they tell me I am too young to retire, and this has caused a disconnect in our relationship.

I didn’t know there was an age requirement on retiring, as long as you are financially secure.

How can I respond to this? Enjoying Retirement

Dear Enjoying: I suggest you respond with a version of, “Aren’t you sweet?” before transitioning your in-laws away from you as the topic of conversation. One way to do this is to ask a question, “Do you remember how old your own parents were when they retired?”

They might say, “Our folks never retired!” which would give you some insight into their backstory and point of view.

There is nothing wrong with a little disconnect between the generations, but I hope you won’t let this difference of opinion grow into anything more than that.

Dear Amy: Responding to the heartbreaking letter from “Gutted in Illinois,” who had just gone through an extremely traumatic birth, only to have her mother-in-law refuse to help, you didn’t suggest that her husband should step up.

I would encourage anyone else in the situation to call on family members/husband to assist with confrontations and housework. Been There

Dear Been There: “Gutted” didn’t mention a husband, and I was left wondering if he was on the scene.

Dear Amy: Thank you for your “Book on Every Bed” column.

I love this idea.

I recently returned to the workforce, working with low-income preschoolers. Each day before rest time I read the same very sweet book. For the holidays, I gave each of my students their own copy.

I hope I have helped instill the love of reading and a good book. Happy With my Little Ones

Dear Happy: Your preschoolers will treasure this book. Thank you for encouraging literacy.

Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.

