Ask Amy: Neighbors in a huff over spray painting

Dear Amy: This past winter, I upgraded my living situation by moving in with some friends.
We live in a multi-family house in a small city.
Our neighbor, “Jackie,” lives on the first floor in her own apartment. We live on the second and third floor.
Jackie is in her 70s, while the three of us are women in our mid-20s.
Jackie has a drinking problem, and we believe either former or current issues abusing other substances.
A few months ago, she started “redoing” her apartment and has taken up spray painting.
She is spray painting everything — decor, shoes, cabinets, and even her car.
The smell moves through the whole house.
We’ve asked her to stop multiple times, and the landlord has called her about it. She finally has listened, and now she does it outside.
However, on a recent rainy weekend, we smelled it again inside the house.
We called the landlord, instead of complaining to her first.
He called her, and then she stormed up the stairs and yelled at us about “always complaining,” and the fact that she never complains about us.
This has been an ongoing conflict.
I just moved into this apartment, and I really love the house, my roommates, and the area where we live.
Evicting someone is hard in our state, but our landlord is taking steps. I’m nervous for her mental health.
Any advice? Fume Inhaler
Dear Inhaler: I think it’s wisest to avoid contact with this neighbor as much as possible and continue to stay in touch with the landlord regarding efforts to evict her.
She is creating a substantial fire and safety risk for everyone in the building.
I speculate that she might be deliberately “huffing” these spray paint fumes.
According to information about inhalant abuse published by americanaddictioncenters.org, “Spray paint and other paints are commonly used in huffing. Some of the toxic chemicals in paint provide an intense high that can be easily obtained by those who are otherwise unable to afford or get access to other drugs. However, huffing paint and other forms of inhalant abuse are extremely dangerous, causing multiple severe injuries and deaths every year.”
Obviously, this habit of spray painting everything is dangerous for her, hazardous to you, and extremely destructive to the property where you all live.
