Ask Amy: Neighbors in a huff over spray painting

Dear Amy: This past winter, I upgraded my living situation by moving in with some friends.

We live in a multi-family house in a small city.

Our neighbor, “Jackie,” lives on the first floor in her own apartment. We live on the second and third floor.

Jackie is in her 70s, while the three of us are women in our mid-20s.

Jackie has a drinking problem, and we believe either former or current issues abusing other substances.

A few months ago, she started “redoing” her apartment and has taken up spray painting.

She is spray painting everything — decor, shoes, cabinets, and even her car.

The smell moves through the whole house.

We’ve asked her to stop multiple times, and the landlord has called her about it. She finally has listened, and now she does it outside.

However, on a recent rainy weekend, we smelled it again inside the house.

We called the landlord, instead of complaining to her first.