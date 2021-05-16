Ask Amy: New moms are left lonely when family won’t fly

Dear Amy: I am a new mom with two 1-year-old babies.

My wife and I love being moms, but I am pretty heartsick that due to the pandemic, none of my family members have met our fast-growing babies in person.

For the first year, I took this in stride and assumed that visits would be possible in 2021 — after vaccinations.

We are an eight-hour flight away from our family, and driving is not possible.

I don’t feel comfortable taking our unmasked babies on a long flight (safety-wise).

However, my family members are either unwilling to vaccinate, or are vaccinated, but with no plans to visit.

I don’t feel it’s appropriate for me to ask my unvaccinated relatives to visit, due to the risk to themselves, our babies, and others.

I’ve expressed how sad this makes me to my mom and brother, but they still have no plans to visit, and my mom is still not planning to get vaccinated.

Aside from working to accept that our babies will not meet any of my family for likely another year or so, is there anything else I can do?

We already talk via video, but it isn’t the same.