Ask Amy: Newly married couple nurses gift-grudge

I called them to congratulate them, but I feel hurt that my closest cousin didn’t bother to tell me about his wedding, even after the fact, and I had to learn about it third hand.”

In short: HELLLLLO. The beauty of a Zoom wedding is that you can include a bunch of people, and you don’t have to feed them. Why didn’t you include your cousin? Don’t you imagine that she might feel hurt that you didn’t even bother to tell her, afterward? And yet, here she is, picking up the phone and offering a loving congratulations to you both.

No, you do not get to feel hurt about this. Share my counter-narrative with your husband, and sort your feelings out.

Dear Amy: I have been with my husband for 20 years.

I have gone out of my way to include my in-laws in all family activities.

We are now able to see them in person because they’ve been vaccinated.

At dinner, they handed me a large plastic bag of pictures, including ones I had sent them, of their grandson.

I have spent quite a bit of time and money on those pictures, all his school pictures, etc.