Ask Amy: None of my hometown friends asked about me on my trip

Dear Amy: I went to a birthday party in my expatriate community in a small Latin American town and saw folks I hadn’t seen in a long time (thanks to COVID).

As usual in social gatherings, I ask people about things I know about them: How are your elderly parents? How is your partner doing post-surgery? How was your trip to wherever? How are your kids doing?

I like these people a lot and have missed their company. I was happy to see them. But not one of these people inquired about me.

I am a good listener, but it would be really nice if someone expressed an interest in me.

I am not the kind of person who readily turns the conversation to myself, yet it would be nice if someone actually asked.

I see precious little of that in general anymore.

Is it that people have lost their social skill or is it that they just want a friendly ear? I do have good social skills and I do care, but the longer I am on the listening end of a monologue, the more cynical I become. I welcome more authentic engagement, but maybe it’s just not possible? — Unheard Expat

Dear Expat: I am running your question as a public service announcement. This is one of several I’ve received recently from people who feel completely disregarded and unheard, because no one asks — or listens.

I don’t think this is a recent phenomenon, but surely the pandemic has made it more pronounced.

I’ll explore this in future columns.

Dear Amy: Regarding your answer to “Sad Mad Daughter,” who was providing care for her abusive and elderly mother — you failed to mention an important aspect of this: Her own children are watching.

She is modeling compassion. Surely this will be returned to her. — Been There

Dear Been There: Compassion begets compassion. And even if it doesn’t — it is its own reward.

Dear Amy: Referring to a recent letter you ran from “High on Life,” I see that you are an elderly person who believes that “pot is bad.”

You need to get it together. — Currently High

Dear High: I don’t actually believe that “pot is bad,” any more than I believe that alcohol is bad.