Ask Amy: Obnoxious manager makes work life difficult

Dear Amy: I am happily married, and after moving to a new town I have found a position as a bar manager.
I have worked in the hospitality industry as a server, bartender and supervisor for many years but this time it is different and difficult because I am butting heads with a male manager.
I like the place, it’s very close to home, and except for him, the staff is wonderful. He is condescending, controlling (which he calls “OCD”), and he is just not pleasant to work with – for anyone.
But the owners like him and he has been there over five years, whereas I am five months in. I have gathered from the way he talks that he is in an unhappy marriage and would rather be at work than at home. In contrast, I enjoy the job, but I have a life outside and I intend to live it.
I am a tough cookie, but I am at the point where I wonder if it is worth it to work under these conditions.
I do have other options, but I have never let anyone make me leave a job. Can you give me your insight? It’s causing me unnecessary stress and anxiety.
– Should I Stay or Go
Dear Stay or Go: I say, exercise your options. I understand that your professional experience and personal grit might make it seem like a capitulation but think of it this way: the person making you leave this job is not your manager, but YOU.
You are being strong, resilient, and decisive. Line up your next job, do your best to assess in advance whether it will be a genuine improvement for you, and let the last round be on you.
Dear Amy: A weird dilemma, perhaps, but recently someone in my church circle passed away. I’ve known her for most of my life and have always found ways to work with her.
However, she was quite consistently mean to me (and others). Honestly, I believe her attitude toward me taught me some good lessons in tolerance and basic compassion.
Our church family is now enveloped in extended grief, mourning, and text chains of prayers. I’m having trouble participating.
Any advice?
– Not Bereft
Dear Not: Take and be grateful for the lessons this person taught you during her life, express compassion and sympathy for those loved ones she left behind, but don’t mourn publicly unless you want to.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com
Tags
- Friendship
- Amy
- School
- Classmate
- Fact
- Comeback
- Help
- Dilemma
- Abuse
- Crime
- Criminal Law
- Specific
- Therapist
- Cousin
- Chat
- Behavior
- Memorial Service
- Medicine
- Military
- Transports
- Meal
- Mom
- Wife
- Vaccinate
- Sibling
- Vasectomy
- Guilt
- Husband
- Guy
- Dear
- Dear Amy
- First Responder
- Mental Health
- Psychology
- Need
- Comfort
- Health Professional
- Sadness
- Sociology
- Daughter
- Experience
- Find
- Fun
- Hostel
- Teacher
- Internet
- Education
- Computer Science
- Photo
- Page
- Listserv
- Quandary
- Alumnus
- Grandmother
- Granddaughter
- Bequest
- Jealousy
- Animosity
- Tracy Clark
- Meteorology
- Work
- Commerce
- Editor
- Checking
- Steven
- Parents
- Vincent
- Roberta
- Pandemonium
- Aunt
- Dad
- Clothing
- Extended Family
- Survival
- Dinner
- Sport
- Game
- Eye Contact
- Touch
- Closeness
- Conversation
- Kiss
- Pastor
- Church
- Christianity
- Worship
- Methodist
- Role
- Volunteer
- Pandemic
- Stress
- Risk
- Status
- Covid-19
- Health Department
- Virus
- Value
- Boyfriend
- Relationship
- Sexology
- Core
- Monogamy
- Mouth Of Truth
- Bocca Della Verita
- Sculpture
- Theatre
- Show
- Anatomy
- Hand
- Profile
- Tale
- Daughter-in-law
- Penny
- Genealogy
- Gossip
- Ramification
- In-law
- Trauma
- Childhood
- Long-distance
- Law
- Lawyer
- Outlook
- Chas
- Shelly
- Telecommunications
- Mass Communication
- Holiday
- Gathering
- Social Media
- Bio
- Literature
- Avatar
- Widow
- Sarah
- Annie
- Marriage
- Affair
- Student Loan
- Career
- Gain
- Finance
- Economics
- Accounting
- Bank
- Story
- Vaccination
- Restraining Order
- Money
- Cabin
- Son-in-law
- Father-in-law
- Estate
- Portion
- Guideline
- Grandchild
- Cdc
- Donation
- Charity
- Mother-in-law
- Treatment
- Flashback
- Talk
- Birth
- Crop Top
- Papa
- Cosmetics
- Frustration
- Reader
- Remark
- Respite
- Shopping
- Tourism
- Art
- Building Industry
- Caregiver
- Sister
- Jacqueline Woodson
- Christmastime
- Pile
- David Mccullough
- Literacy
- Ex
- Reappearance
- Mistake
- Proposal
- Girlfriend
- Parent-in-law
- Adele
- Grampa
- Sasha
- Sexual Assault
- Hotline
- Dna
- Organization
- Habitat
- Poetry
- Assistance
- Program
- University
- Sale
- Lizzie
- Linguistics
- Cuddle
- Teen
- Text
- Crisis
- Preference
- Grammar
- Post
- Address
- Letter
- Ms.
- Cliff
- Business
- Revenue
- Stepdad
- Unload
- Choice
- Disconnect
- Publishing
- Requirement
- Difference Of Opinion
- Preschooler
- Conduct
- Anger
- Reconnection
- Person
- Groundhog Day
- Dog
- Zoology
- Animal
- Advice
- Lack
- Christmas Eve
- Tradition
- Liturgy
- Celebration
- Response
- Adult
- Christmas Eve Dinner
- Human
- Grief
- Co-worker
- License
- Dui
- Attempt
- Steps
- Brother-in-law
- Grudge
- Nurse
- Holding
- Hospice
- Penalty
- Nail
- Betty White
- Collage
- Might
- Pet
- Fight
- Texting
- Disagreement
- Cream Cake
- Telegram
- Steve
- Wedding
- Alcohol
- Apology
- Fiance
- Young Woman
- Harshness
- Hug
- Anthony
- Charles
- Cinema
- Best Friend
- Script
- Middle Ground
- Mental State
- Brad
- Privacy
- Surgery
- Deadline
- Professional
- Care Worker
- Friend
- Worth
- Salary
- Fraud
- Aarp
- Adult Protective Service Agency
- Elder
- Company
- Wheel
- Plan
- Health Insurance
- Business Plan
- Venture
- Statistic
- Pill
- Medication
- Pharmacology
- Bottle
- Stash
- Kind
- Research
- Boundary
- Bride-to-be
- Folks
- Addiction
- Drug
- Toll
- Codependency
- Randall
- Sympathy Card
- Regard
- Mailperson
- Correction
- Times
- Married Woman
- Manager
- Compassion
- Attitude
- Option
- Loved One
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!