Ask Amy: Obnoxious manager makes work life difficult

Dear Amy: I am happily married, and after moving to a new town I have found a position as a bar manager.

I have worked in the hospitality industry as a server, bartender and supervisor for many years but this time it is different and difficult because I am butting heads with a male manager.

I like the place, it’s very close to home, and except for him, the staff is wonderful. He is condescending, controlling (which he calls “OCD”), and he is just not pleasant to work with – for anyone.

But the owners like him and he has been there over five years, whereas I am five months in. I have gathered from the way he talks that he is in an unhappy marriage and would rather be at work than at home. In contrast, I enjoy the job, but I have a life outside and I intend to live it.

I am a tough cookie, but I am at the point where I wonder if it is worth it to work under these conditions.

I do have other options, but I have never let anyone make me leave a job. Can you give me your insight? It’s causing me unnecessary stress and anxiety.

– Should I Stay or Go