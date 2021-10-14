Ask Amy: Online match wants to show up at the office

Dear Amy: I’m a 43-year-old never-married man who was matched and connected online with a 50-year-old woman who was married for 30 years and has several children and grandchildren.

We have been texting back in forth for a couple of months but have not yet met in person.

I have scheduled several dates, and at the last minute she has had to cancel for unplanned events.

I have enjoyed our conversations, as we have a lot in common. We enjoy many of the same things. We’ve even had some really hot, flirty text sessions going. Recently, she put the brakes on.

In my pursuit to try to meet up with her, I planned a somewhat surprise visit at her workplace, that didn’t happen. I went to the wrong area.

I am at a point where I don’t know what to do or what to say now.

I really like her, and I really think she likes me, but I don’t think she is ready to date.

Is it worth trying to wait until she is ready, or should I try to move on?

What kind of things should I try to do to slow down to a pace where she is comfortable? Stay or Go