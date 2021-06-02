Ask Amy: Overwhelmed man annoyed by everyone

It’s to the point where any little thing can get you on my no-friend list now.

I suppose it is neurotic, but I’m just not sure how to turn the tiller.

It’s even affecting my family.

Obviously, I suffer from some anxiety and depression, but I don’t feel like they’ve taken over my life.

I just don’t want to hang out anymore. I feel like I should want to, but I just don’t. Struggling Dude in the Midwest

Dear Struggling: First, take a very deep breath. You have experienced extremely stressful life changes during the last year. Starting a business and having a baby are two events that are bound to profoundly affect how you spend your time.

However, based on what you report, I would say that your anxiety and depression are dominating your life.

Your hair-trigger anger is alarming, and you are perceptive to see this change in your temperament as a definite cause for concern. It’s time to take this seriously; start with a visit to your GP; seek a referral to a therapist.