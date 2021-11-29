Ask Amy: Pandemic shuts down long-distance love

Dear Amy: Before the pandemic, I met a wonderful woman and fell in love. The catch? She was from New Zealand and had to return home in November of 2019.

She and I made arrangements for me to move there.

Then the pandemic hit and created unending border closures. My flight was canceled by the airline.

We engaged in a long-distance relationship throughout lockdown, essentially living on video chat for 8 to 10 hours at a stretch every single day for months.

We relied on one another for emotional support. I couldn’t imagine never seeing her again, but wasn’t sure when I would.

She hatched a plan to travel to the U.S. to fetch me, and we hired an immigration lawyer who created an itinerary for our undertaking. The paperwork and documents we provided were time-consuming and invasive, but worth it if we could be together.

In September of 2020, out of nowhere, she sent me an unthinkable text: “I think it’s time to move on from each other. This isn’t going to work, and this border closure could last for years.”

She blocked me on all fronts and forms of social media, and I never heard from her again.