Ask Amy: Parents always name-check race

I did as you suggested and took my honest concerns to my therapist.

I asked her if the book was representative of the core of her approach to therapy, because if it was, I could not benefit from it.

Well, it turned out that the book is not important to her therapy. We both used this as an opening to a good discussion.

By writing down my concerns, you helped me even before you answered my letter. Thank you.

And to all those that commented that I should just immediately drop the therapist, I say, "Y'all sure are impatient." No Crystals For Me!

Dear No Crystals: In my response, I wrote, “Be honest! Tell her that you are resistant to this particular approach and ask if she has a different recommendation. She will likely ask you to talk about your reaction, and this conversation might lead to insight.”

Based on what you say, this is what happened, proving that your therapist is skilled at using information you supply to help you. She’s listening.