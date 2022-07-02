Ask Amy: Parents’ many thank-you notes are a burden

Dear Amy: I have been in a difficult marriage and have struggled with health issues and depression.

I also have two kids with special needs. Some days it takes all of my energy to cope with everything on my plate.

I have felt very alone as I have struggled to manage these challenges.

My mother’s opinion is that people become victims if they talk about their challenges, and so I don’t. My therapist says this tendency creates problems for me.

She isn’t the kind of mom who offers help or expresses interest in my life. It has been heartbreaking for me.

We all live in the same town and we have alternated having each other over for dinner and holidays.

Mom has done some kind things, like dropping off goodies for my children. We always thank her in person or call her to thank her, but she expects a written thank-you note for every single gesture.

While I am very appreciative, I often do not have the energy or brain space to write and mail a thank-you note after I’ve already verbally thanked her.

My intent isn’t to be rude, I’m just overwhelmed.

After she and my father have come for dinner, they each write a thank-you note and mail them to us. It would be so sweet, if not for the pointed nature of the notes, which imply that we are not doing the same.

It’s driving a bigger wedge between us.

What should I do? — Ingratiating Ingratitude

Dear Ingratiating: Thank-you notes are meant to express gratitude and to provide a moment of joy for the sender and the recipient.

Thank-you notes are not meant to be used as a tool for passive-aggressive people to lord their good manners over others.

A verbal thank you, delivered in-person or via a phone call, should be considered as an adequate and proper thank you, especially when it is expressed to family members whom you see regularly.

It would be nice for you to perhaps prompt the kids to draw/write a message of love for their grandparents and for you to send it through the mail, for no specific reason.

I suggest that your folks might be playing a little “who did it better” game with you. So, declare them the victors! When you see them, you could say: “I got your thank-you notes for dinner. You’re so good at that, and I thank you for understanding that I’ll never keep up.”

