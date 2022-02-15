Ask Amy: Reader wonders about the limits of sympathy

Digressing a bit from your dilemma, I have been personally troubled by a measure of what I can only describe as “gloating” when people who identify as anti-vaxxers have died from COVID. I realize that you are not doing this.

In my opinion, anyone who gloats over or celebrates another person’s death really needs to have their heart examined. I see this as an unfortunate character illness amplified by the pandemic.

Sympathy cards acknowledge that a loss has taken place and express a hope that the survivors will find comfort. It seems easy enough to send a card, even if you are conflicted about the person who died. It is a basic kindness, but if you think this gesture renders you a hypocrite, then don’t do it.

Dear Amy: I agree with your response to “Concerned Sister,” who described a situation where she was housing her niece’s boyfriend and keeping it a secret from her own sister.

I’m glad you stood up for her need to be transparent about a situation which seems doomed to failure. — Been There