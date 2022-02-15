Ask Amy: Reader wonders about the limits of sympathy

- Stringr
Dear Amy: “Randall,” who went to school with my boyfriend, recently passed away.
My boyfriend and Randall were not particularly close and had not spoken in several years, but Randall left a wife and child behind.
He and his wife were extremely anti-vax, and he died due to COVID-19 complications.
In some sense, I feel angry that his daughter is now forced to grow up without a father, due to his attitude regarding the vaccine. I also feel sorry that his wife now has to raise her child alone and is suffering the loss of the love of her life.
I picked up a sympathy card but had reservations about sending it.
If his death could have been prevented, should I still send my regards? — Sympathy Deserved
Dear Sympathy: Many deaths can be prevented. The one-car traffic accident, the fall from a ladder, failure to wear a seat belt or a motorcycle helmet, a misdiagnosis, a suicide, an overdose: Depending on your perspective, these deaths might be preventable.
Anger is a natural reaction to deaths that seem senseless or even self-inflicted. However, your query about feeling or expressing sympathy when you don’t respect the views of the person who died merits some self-examination.
Digressing a bit from your dilemma, I have been personally troubled by a measure of what I can only describe as “gloating” when people who identify as anti-vaxxers have died from COVID. I realize that you are not doing this.
In my opinion, anyone who gloats over or celebrates another person’s death really needs to have their heart examined. I see this as an unfortunate character illness amplified by the pandemic.
Sympathy cards acknowledge that a loss has taken place and express a hope that the survivors will find comfort. It seems easy enough to send a card, even if you are conflicted about the person who died. It is a basic kindness, but if you think this gesture renders you a hypocrite, then don’t do it.
Dear Amy: I agree with your response to “Concerned Sister,” who described a situation where she was housing her niece’s boyfriend and keeping it a secret from her own sister.
I’m glad you stood up for her need to be transparent about a situation which seems doomed to failure. — Been There
Dear Been There: This seemed like a situation where the adults needed to be in the know.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com
