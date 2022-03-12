Ask Amy: Response to cooking leaves a bad taste

Going to restaurants is an ordeal because she complains about everything she orders and sends it back.

She doesn’t see anything wrong with her lack of cooking skills.

I won’t invite her over for dinner because she claims she has food allergies and other illnesses, which have never been medically diagnosed.

Amy, how do we tell this woman that her cooking is making us sick without offending her? – Not Hungry

Dear Hungry: Whatever message is delivered, I suggest that you should not be the person to do it. You are justifiably proud of your culinary tradition, but you are dealing with someone who did not grow up in that same tradition and quite obviously will not embrace it.

Your mother-in-law doesn’t see anything wrong with her lack of cooking skills – because she doesn’t have cooking skills, and doesn’t seem to want to acquire them.

Food seems to be an extremely important sticking point for both of you.