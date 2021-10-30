Ask Amy: Retired first responder needs comfort, now

Dear Amy: I am a retired fireman. I spent my career solving problems and not thinking about the underlying stress I was experiencing.

I just did what needed to be done.

I recently had a parent die (not unexpectedly), but then my best friend died as well.

I am not afraid to say it has taken its toll on me. I’ve felt withdrawn and depressed — not to the point of self-harm at all, but I just feel down and grumpy.

I can’t find any enjoyment in anything I do and do not want to continue having it affect my family. I know they understand that I’m in a crappy mood, and the reasons for it, but it’s not fair to them.

The bottom line is I want to enjoy life and laugh again, before I get too old to do it. Really Sad

Dear Sad: You deserve much credit for putting all of this together and for describing your symptoms, along with your stated goal to feel better in the future.

As a first responder, you experienced high stress on the job, including physical danger and trauma, as well as sleep deprivation. You were an occasional witness to intense human suffering.