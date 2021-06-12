Ask Amy: Reuniting couple need relationship rehash

He now thinks he was being too narrow-minded. Barb is a lovely person and will be retiring soon. I’m surprised she’s still single.

Mutual friends of his and Barb’s have suggested that she is still interested in him.

Walt asked me if he should lay it all out on the table: He wants a companion to enjoy life with for their golden years.

I thought that might sound insulting to her, as if he couldn’t find anyone else and so he’s circling back to her.

What do you think? Younger SIL

Dear Younger: My instinct is that “Walter” is getting desperate, or at least, he is sounding desperate.

If his ex was “playing the field, looking for a husband,” isn’t he now “playing the field, looking for a wife?”

His goal should not be to seal the deal with this first lunch, but to get to a second date.