Ask Amy: She’s not a Bridezilla, but might be a Friendzilla

Dear Amy: In March of 2020, right before the pandemic hit, I got married.

I was considered a Bridezilla, I disagree; I was just very set on planning my own wedding with my husband, and we didn’t want or take others’ suggestions.

I have seen my own family and friends settle for what those around them wanted instead of what they wanted.

As I was planning my wedding, my two best friends since junior high school made it very clear what I should or shouldn’t do.

I was very clear with them that my husband and I were planning our wedding together, without any other input, although as we were planning, I would offer certain information about what we were planning.

The day of wedding, it was a mess. My wedding planner never showed up, there is more to that, but that’s another story.

I was told that as the reception was going on, both of my friends were upset at me for not making either of them my maid of honor.

They decided that it was OK to talk smack about me – with family and friends around who could overhear them.

I’m over the friendship with them both.