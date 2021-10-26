Ask Amy: Should I take my own leftover containers to Thanksgiving dinner?

Dear Amy: Please help to settle a debate I am having with my wife.
With the holidays fast approaching and large family meals on the horizon, I say it is “OK” to arrive at these meals with our own containers for leftovers.
I feel it is helpful to the host, who would like to send food home with the guests.
My wife believes it is inconsiderate.
What is your opinion? Looking for Leftovers
Dear Looking: Greeting your host with your Gladware out and at the ready is definitely gauche.
Not all hosts want to send leftovers home with their guests.
Some may believe that enjoying a few days of leftovers after hosting a large dinner with many guests is a great benefit of hosting. It’s hard to imagine voluntarily surrendering the all-important leftover turkey sandwich ingredients.
However, if you want to keep some containers in your car or your bag, these might come in very handy if the host decides to send leftovers home.
I’m also wondering if a pack of new “takeaway” containers might be a nice gift for the host — along with flowers, wine or whatever dish you may contribute to the meal.
Dear Amy: “Caring Mom” was concerned over the 17-year age difference between her daughter and the man she was currently dating.
The mother described him as kind, intelligent, grounded and respectful.
This man sounds like my father.
My parents married in 1950 when my mom was 19 and my father, 40. He was German and she was American. He was Jewish and she was Protestant. Dad was exceedingly well-educated and mom had a high school diploma.
But did it matter? Not one iota!
My parents were exceedingly happy for 50 years until my father’s death in the year 2000. I do believe that they were (if possible) more in love after 50 years than on their wedding day.
My two brothers and I grew up in a house filled with affection and a happy, stable marriage.
If they end up being even one-tenth as happy as my parents, they will be a lucky couple, indeed. Grateful
Dear Grateful: A wonderful tribute.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.