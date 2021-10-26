Ask Amy: Should I take my own leftover containers to Thanksgiving dinner?

Dear Amy: Please help to settle a debate I am having with my wife.

With the holidays fast approaching and large family meals on the horizon, I say it is “OK” to arrive at these meals with our own containers for leftovers.

I feel it is helpful to the host, who would like to send food home with the guests.

My wife believes it is inconsiderate.

What is your opinion? Looking for Leftovers

Dear Looking: Greeting your host with your Gladware out and at the ready is definitely gauche.

Not all hosts want to send leftovers home with their guests.

Some may believe that enjoying a few days of leftovers after hosting a large dinner with many guests is a great benefit of hosting. It’s hard to imagine voluntarily surrendering the all-important leftover turkey sandwich ingredients.

However, if you want to keep some containers in your car or your bag, these might come in very handy if the host decides to send leftovers home.