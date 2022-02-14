Ask Amy: Sibling is desperate to stop enabling

Dear Desperate: Your addiction is taking a considerable toll on you.

I refer to enabling as an addiction because you realize you are doing it, you see the negative consequences, you are desperate to stop and yet you believe that you are powerless to control your own behavior.

You need to fully understand that your behavior is actually contributing to your brother’s. He is a criminal and a manipulator, and you are providing him with just enough of his “drug” (money) to keep him in his addiction. He has no hope of recovery as long as you continue. If it weren’t for you priming the pump, he might have hit the skids years ago and eventually found a way to get his life together.

And yes, he might not have gotten his life together.

Enabling at your level is actually a bid for control. Some of the same impulses that your brother experiences, the anxiety, the need to keep negative feelings at bay, are at play in your DNA, too. He has the advantage of not caring. But then, he doesn’t have to care about his actions, because you’re doing it for him.

You need to understand that your love is going to have to be enough.

This is textbook “codependency.” You deserve treatment. A counselor could support you as you flip the switch to light some of these lightbulbs.

