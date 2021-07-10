Ask Amy: Sister struggles supporting selfish sibling

Dear Amy: I have had a horrific pandemic year: Pandemic, breast cancer diagnosis, a child with depression, suicide ideation and a long stay in a psychiatric facility for them, and our business almost failed. All of these have turned out OK, but we are still reeling.

My sister tends to be extremely self-centered. She tried a little to be supportive, but I really got tired of the hug and heart emojis she sent me as support.

I also got tired of her telling me how great I looked.

Neither of those are very supportive gestures from a 50-year-old woman.

When I told my family about our business failing, she texted back saying how helpless she felt … blah, blah, blah.She relies on me visiting our parents, even though she goes on vacation.