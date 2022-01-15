Ask Amy: Six years after devastating letter, in-laws want to be friends

Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wrote me a scathing letter.

In it, she enumerated all of my faults as she perceived them, said I do not contribute anything to the family, and said that she and the rest of the family despise me.

The letter felt so toxic, so vicious and so unreal that I shredded it immediately.

But its impact has lasted.

My husband’s mother has since died. He and his sisters speak on the phone a few times a year and communicate on social media, but we haven’t visited.

Suddenly, after six years of silence, the sisters-in-law have started sending me birthday cards and messages as if nothing happened. They say they want to get together.

I’m fine not having a relationship with them. That includes not expecting an apology. I am also not apologizing for all the perceived wrongs I was accused of so many years ago.

Or should I forgive and forget? Still in a Quandary