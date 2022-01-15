 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask Amy: Six years after devastating letter, in-laws want to be friends
Ask Amy

Ask Amy: Six years after devastating letter, in-laws want to be friends

Amy Dickinson (copy)

Amy Dickinson

 Bill Hogan

Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wrote me a scathing letter.

In it, she enumerated all of my faults as she perceived them, said I do not contribute anything to the family, and said that she and the rest of the family despise me.

The letter felt so toxic, so vicious and so unreal that I shredded it immediately.

But its impact has lasted.

My husband’s mother has since died. He and his sisters speak on the phone a few times a year and communicate on social media, but we haven’t visited.

Suddenly, after six years of silence, the sisters-in-law have started sending me birthday cards and messages as if nothing happened. They say they want to get together.

I’m fine not having a relationship with them. That includes not expecting an apology. I am also not apologizing for all the perceived wrongs I was accused of so many years ago.

Or should I forgive and forget? Still in a Quandary

Dear Quandary: These in-laws have opened a door, and I suggest that you walk through it.

You’re already happily estranged from them, you don’t expect anything specific from them (good for you), but at this point you might receive some clarification or explanation over this choice they made six years ago that continues to bother you.

And so – ask about it! You can respond to a bid for contact by saying, “I’m completely baffled. Six years ago, I received a letter, signed by you, that spelled out in detail all of my flaws. It also said that your family despises me. I completely accept that. If something has changed, you should let me know.”

There is a remote possibility that you will receive a response that is authentic and surprising.

Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.

