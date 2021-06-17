Ask Amy: Sleuth wants to report adultery to friend

Dear Amy: My daughter just got married and received a very expensive gift, which was shipped to her without any identifying information.

The wedding had approximately 85 guests, so she can narrow down who it may have come from to some degree.

What is the best thing to do?

She can ask guests that she has no record of a gift, and deal with the awkwardness of the fact that they may have sent nothing.

Or she can skip a thank you note, which will likely hurt the feelings of the gift giver.

Is there another way to handle this? Unsure Mom

Dear Unsure: It is much better for your daughter to take a tiny and relatable social risk, rather than avoid the entire issue.

She should narrow down her list. She can send individual emails, or a group email and blind copy everyone, saying something like: “Please forgive the awkwardness, but I am trying to sort through the wedding gifts and packages we’ve received. One package which was shipped has no identification. If you sent a gift and your gift hasn’t been acknowledged, please let me know. We’d love to solve the first mystery of our marriage.”

