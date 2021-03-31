Ask Amy: Spouse doesn’t want to whine about wine

Dear Amy: I am married to a wonderful, kind, and generous man.

We have a very good marriage. We’ve never had a real argument or nagged each other about anything.

I am worried about his weight, however.

He had lost a lot of weight, but now he’s regaining it.

This is because he has a glass of wine just before bed.

I don’t mind his daily glass of wine, but I wish he’d have it at dinnertime so that his body has time to process it.

I know he enjoys his bedtime snack, so I’m loath to bring it up.

How do I gently and kindly ask him to forego it at bedtime without sounding like a nag? Worried

Dear Worried: If your husband’s nightly glass of wine makes him surly or uncommunicative, or interferes with his sleep, your shared intimacy or sex life, then you get to bring it up.

In short, if his night-wine affects you, then you should initiate a conversation about it.

If his glass of wine at bedtime doesn’t directly affect you (and it doesn’t seem to), then you should keep your thoughts to yourself.