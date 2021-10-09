Ask Amy: Stay at home mom, not automatic babysitter

Dear Amy: I have been fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom to our son over the past five years. This year he is in school.

Given the unpredictability of the school year (possible virtual schooling, quarantining, etc.) and my husband’s demanding job, we agreed that I should continue to stay home this year.

I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease late last year, and we agreed that it’s good for me to have some time to focus on my health.

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve had multiple calls/texts from friends panicking because their child is either suddenly having virtual school because of COVID-19 cases in their classroom, or they are being sent home from daycare due to fevers or cold/flu-like symptoms.

These moms are asking me to babysit their children for all or part of the day so they can go to work or attend previously planned activities.

I’m hesitant to spend extended periods of time with children who are sick or who have been around other sick kids.

So, my policy is that I will help out, only if the child has a current negative COVID-19 test.