Ask Amy: Stay at home mom, not automatic babysitter

Dear Amy: I have been fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom to our son over the past five years. This year he is in school.
Given the unpredictability of the school year (possible virtual schooling, quarantining, etc.) and my husband’s demanding job, we agreed that I should continue to stay home this year.
I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease late last year, and we agreed that it’s good for me to have some time to focus on my health.
Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve had multiple calls/texts from friends panicking because their child is either suddenly having virtual school because of COVID-19 cases in their classroom, or they are being sent home from daycare due to fevers or cold/flu-like symptoms.
These moms are asking me to babysit their children for all or part of the day so they can go to work or attend previously planned activities.
I’m hesitant to spend extended periods of time with children who are sick or who have been around other sick kids.
So, my policy is that I will help out, only if the child has a current negative COVID-19 test.
I have received some flippant responses: i.e., “Never mind” and “I have no intention to get a test because they weren’t exposed.”
This has made me question whether I’m being unreasonable.
I think some of my friends believe that since I have all this “free time,” I would make a great free babysitter. Ultimately, I know they are stressed, and I do want to help them, but I also want to keep my family safe.
What are your thoughts? A Loyal Reader
Dear Loyal: You do not have to justify your choice to decline babysitting for children who are home from school because they are sick, or have possibly been exposed to COVID-19.
Nor do you have to justify your choice not to babysit, regardless of the circumstances. You only need to keep in mind that parents do exchange child-related favors over time, and you might someday be in the position of asking.
Now that you have declined and received frosty responses, these parents will have figured out that you are not going to be available to them for backup.
Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.
