Ask Amy: ‘Stella’s’ groove brings out the family creep

Stella blocked his account and let her friends on the website know so they can block him, too. One friend did notice that he was paying for some of her content, but only the content that included Stella.

Should my sister keep this secret, or let our cousin know what her husband is doing? Concerned Big Sis

Dear Big Sis: “Ted” is a creep. More on that later. But your question partly concerns whether “Stella” should notify your cousin “Candace” because her husband Ted subscribes to Stella’s “X-rated entertainment” account.

If Stella is providing pornography behind a paywall, I would assume that many, if not most, of her customers are somebody’s husband/significant other.

I’ll draw an equivalence to a medium like Penthouse magazine. If Stella is hired to pose for Penthouse, then should your cousin’s husband be “outed” because he bought it at a newsstand? No.

Your mom knows about Stella’s groove, and so I would imagine that this acceptance would override any extreme family awkwardness.

Ted’s choice to harass Stella should not remain anyone’s “dirty little secret,” however.