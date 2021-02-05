Ask Amy: Taking mom on trip might be real adventure

She has not bought her plane ticket yet. However, this will cause a huge problem in our relationship. What should I do? Good Mom, Bad Daughter

Dear Daughter: Because your mother is both discerning and overbearing, the best way to manage this three-generation trip from heck might be to simply make whatever lodging choice you want to make, offering the safest and most accessible accommodations for all three of you, and if your mother doesn’t like it, she can choose to stay behind. She has already threatened to stay home, and if she can’t control your choices, that might be her preference.

It’s possible that she merely wanted to be included in the first place, and that she has been testing you.

I’d like to make a pitch for you to consider experiencing a change-of-heart, however.

There is likelihood that you and your daughter will have many mother-daughter adventure holidays ahead of you. But the biggest and riskiest adventure you two might ever take could be the one you face right now: Traveling with your cantankerous and challenging mother. I wonder if you are brave enough to take that on.