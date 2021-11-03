Ask Amy: Teacher tackles a ‘lost and found’ cold case

Dear Amy: I am a recently retired teacher in the Central NY area, and I’m in a bit of a quandary.

Several years ago, a student brought in a rare collection of objects belonging to his grandfather.

He left them behind when he exited my classroom, so I put them in a bag and put them in my desk drawer to give to him later.

I completely forgot to hand them off to him all those years ago, and while cleaning out before retirement in June, I came across them, with no memory of who this boy is.

I believe these items are worth quite a bit of money and I want to return them, however, I’ve completely blanked out on who brought them in.

What should I do with these?

My husband suggested selling them and giving the proceeds to a worthy charity.

I like the idea, but they are not mine to sell. Thoughts? Teacher in a Quandary

Dear Teacher: You should make more of an effort to find the rightful owner of these heirlooms before you decide on next steps.