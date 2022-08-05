 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask Amy: This loving couple must learn to talk

Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

Dear Amy: I have been married to my husband for 10 years. We have a 5-year-old son.

My husband is fantastic; however, he takes zero interest in what is going on in my life. He never asks me how my day is, or wants additional details about anything, even if he knows that something important is going on.

I have expressed this frustration multiple times, and he may ask once, but he’ll never ask again.

I will ask him about his day, and he always says, “the usual.”

How can I get him to care about what is going on in my life? Bewildered

Dear Bewildered: Most of us learn our communication styles from our family of origin. Your husband may have learned very early on that staying quiet was the best course for him.

You see this as him not caring about what is going on in your life.

I see this as the two of you not knowing how to engage in intimate spoken communication. It takes practice.

Just because you love and care about each other doesn’t mean that you can read one another’s minds.

Speaking really needs to happen.

If your husband always answers: “… the usual” when you ask him about his day, he’s not providing any information for you two to engage in a conversation.

You might encounter a similar dynamic once your child is a little older.

(“How was school?” “Fine.”)

Asking more “open-ended” questions might draw him out. Instead of “How was your day,” try, “Tell me about your day.”

In addition to not telling his own story, your husband is not being responsive, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that he doesn’t care about what’s going on with you.

One suggestion is for you to “call a meeting.” In my (sometimes very crowded) family, we will occasionally call a meeting when we have something important to discuss. This is giving other family members advance notice that cellphones will be down, eyes will be up and people are expected to listen and participate.

There is evidence that the presence of a cellphone (even face-down on the table) suppresses communication.

Learning intimate communication is not easy – but it can be done.

“The Relationship Cure: A 5 Step Guide to Strengthening Your Marriage, Family, and Friendships,” by John M. Gottman and Joan DeClaire (2002, Harmony).

Well-known relationship researcher John Gottman has done important work in decoding how people make “bids” for connection.

Once you recognize communication patterns, you can begin to change the way you interact, which will influence others.

Email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.

